Talst – Celestial Displacement (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut-album by Chicago (USA)-based artist Rob Meldrum. The work features ten tracks and was released by the very last days of 2023.

Content: Talst brings an obscure work which totally matches with Dark-Ambient standards. Deep, growling sounds and low, vibrating, sound waves are leading the listener into a freaky fantasy world which can be now and then accentuated by heavy, blasting, sound treatments.

+ + + : I like the way the tracks have been progressively built up. The deep, sound waves accentuate the anguishing sphere hanging over the work and which has a great impact at the debut tracks. There however is another noticeable cut right at the last part entitled “Stasis”. This cut is boosted by overwhelming sound blasts.

– – – : This is an encouraging and promising debut-album which is just missing a real, true, apotheosis.

Conclusion: Talst has found the right platform at Winter-Light to contaminate Dark-Ambient lovers by imaginary horror themes.

Best songs: “Stasis”, “Proximity”, “Inertia”, “Disengage”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

