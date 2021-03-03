Synthwave project Cyber Monday launches brand new album ‘Retro Lift’ – check it out now

The new Cyber Monday album has been released on all platforms. “Retro Lift” features guest vocals by Equinox, Siobhan Hammond, Nine Year Sister, Maria Holt and Farisha B. Following on from “Day Wave and Night Wave” from 2019, this album offers pure dreamy 80s goodness.

“It’s about lifting our synth spirits from lockdown”, says Barrie aka Cyber Monday, an excellent idea that is! You can check it out on all platforms or download it below (you can also get it on CD or USB via the below Bandcamp link.

<a href="https://pinkdolphinmusic.bandcamp.com/album/retro-lift">Retro Lift by Cyber Monday</a>

Cyber Monday is featured with the track “Going (Feat. Brett Dee)” on our recent “Face The Beat 6” free download compilation.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Cyber Monday</a>