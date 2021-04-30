Swedish synthpop revelation Karin My launches debut album ‘Silence Amygdala’ on Ad Inexplorata label

The last couple of years have seen a number of single releases by the Swedish synthpop artist Karin My as a solo artist, accompanied by a string of experimental videos. She also created a number of so-called ‘audio sculptures’ for outdoor art installations during the period 2019 to 2020.

In the past few years we have seen Karin My as the 5th member of cold wave legends Twice a Man. She is also featured on various tracks by Carbon Based Lifeforms and she has performed the track “Winter Tree” on Swedish national TV in late December. And that’s not all, a streamed live concert, shot in October 2020, became the second most viewed video to date for the German Messed Up magazine.

And now the debut album from Karin My has arrived called “Silence Amygdala”. “Silence Amygdala” was written and recorded over several years in parallel with her work as a vocalist, both live and in the studio. Prominent collaborators on her debut include, among others, Twice a Man, Carbon Based Lifeforms, Fake Moss, Coph Nia, Sync24 and other artists. We were very much charmed by the lovely synthpop pearl “Winter Tree” which will please many Yazoo fans.

Here’s the full album on Spotify.

Check out the video for “Winter Tree” below.