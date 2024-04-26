Susurration releases EBM single ‘Marks’ – Out now
(Photo by Nicole Imhof) The EBM act Susurration today present their next single “Marks”, a mix of a dark electro and EBM metal crossover.
The new single “Marks” is the second single (after “Engels”) from the upcoming Susurration album “Hate Is My Love Language” (September 2024), the follow-up to “Make Love Like War” (September 2022) . The new single is about the experience of transphobia and the feeling of powerlessness that this experience can trigger.
In 2024 the Zurich based quartet are back with a new line-up consisting of Dennis Bäsecke-Beltrametti, Michael Hirst, Hannes Bachofner and Dave Wieser.
