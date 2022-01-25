Stabbing Westward back with ‘Ghost’ single

Out now is the newest Stabbing Westward single “Ghost”. Included on the single is also the reimagined version of “Why” from their 1996 album “Wither Blister Burn & Peel”, their second album released on Columbia Records.

The single is rounded out by the Assemblage 23 / Tom Shear “Ghost” remix and Christopher Hall’s own reinterpretation of the title track. The single acts as a teaser for the band’s fifth studio album “Chasing Ghosts”. The original version of the title track was mixed and produced by John Fryer.

Besides the download, the single is also available as a limited CD release in a 4 panel digipack with signed postcard and magnet.

<a href="https://stabbingwestward.bandcamp.com/album/ghost">Ghost by Stabbing Westward</a>