Stabbing Westward back with ‘Ghost’ single

January 25, 2022 bernard

Out now is the newest Stabbing Westward single “Ghost”. Included on the single is also…
Stabbing Westward back with'Ghost' single

Out now is the newest Stabbing Westward single “Ghost”. Included on the single is also the reimagined version of “Why” from their 1996 album “Wither Blister Burn & Peel”, their second album released on Columbia Records.

The single is rounded out by the Assemblage 23 / Tom Shear “Ghost” remix and Christopher Hall’s own reinterpretation of the title track. The single acts as a teaser for the band’s fifth studio album “Chasing Ghosts”. The original version of the title track was mixed and produced by John Fryer.

Besides the download, the single is also available as a limited CD release in a 4 panel digipack with signed postcard and magnet.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Stabbing Westward back with 'Ghost' single

Stabbing Westward back with ‘Ghost’ single

January 25, 2022 bernard
Interview with Depeche Mode photo book photographer Michaela Olexova: 'We’ve all moved on, both professionally and personally'

Interview with Depeche Mode photo book photographer Michaela Olexova: ‘We’ve all moved on, both professionally and personally’

January 24, 2022 bernard
Lycia celebrate 30th anniversary 'Ionia' debut album with vinyl reissues

Lycia returns with brand new (and limited) 7 inch single ‘Simpler Times’/’A far away Place’

January 24, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Dead Man’s Hill: ‘I Never Considered My Musical Path As Evolutionary’

January 23, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Venus Fly Trap cover Religious Overdose song 'Control Addicts' for Glass Records compilation - Watch the video

Venus Fly Trap cover Religious Overdose song ‘Control Addicts’ for Glass Records compilation – Watch the video

January 21, 2022 bernard