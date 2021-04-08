Siva Six returns with a brand new single and video, ‘Ghost Dance’, breaking 3 years of silence

Out now is the newest single (and official lyric video) from the Greece based electro industrial act Siva Six: “Ghost Dance”. The single is the first sign of life from the band since the “nyx” remix album (2018) and actually the first new material since the “Dawn Of Days” album (2016). The single can now be downloaded on Bandcamp and will hit all other platforms next week.

With this single the duo reveals the first song from their much awaited new studio album.

The track itself is constructed on the foundations of the 19th century “Gnossienne No1” masterpiece by French avant-garde pianist and composer Erik Satie. The band explains: “This new song expands the haunting atmosphere of the original piece and takes it to a darker and macabre dimension once reflected through the obscure sonic kaleidoscope of our band.”

Beside the normal edit the single holds 3 radically different reinterpretations by Mach Fox, Conjecture and Mystical Proletarian.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/ghost-dance-ep">Ghost Dance EP by SIVA SIX</a>

This is the official lyric video for the track.

Previous releases

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/nyx">nyx by SIVA SIX</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/dawn-of-days">Dawn Of Days by SIVA SIX</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/superstition-ep">Superstition EP by SIVA SIX</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-twin-moons-bonus-tracks-version">The Twin Moons (Bonus Tracks Version) by SIVA SIX</a>