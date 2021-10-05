Siva Six returns with 5th album in November: ‘DeathCult’

After the release of the “Ghost Dance” EP earlier this year, “DeathCult” the long-awaited 5th album of the Greek electro project Siva Six is finally to be released on November 19th.

The new album will feature 12 songs all centered about the concept of the great mystery and the awful tragedy that death is. For the recording of this new album Z (vocals) and U-Ri (keyboard) counted on Psychon for the mix, mastering and production of the material.

The band’s last new studio album was the 2016 released “Dawn Of Days”.

You can already check 2 new tracks below and on Bandcamp. The CD version is available right here from the Alfa Matrix webstore.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/deathcult">DeathCult by SIVA SIX</a>

And if you missed out on the ‘Ghost Dance” EP, you can check it out below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/ghost-dance-ep">Ghost Dance EP by SIVA SIX</a>

The video for “Ghost Dance” was released as well.