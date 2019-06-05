Sisters Of Mercy guitarist Chris Catalyst leaves the band

(Picture by Chris Catalyst) Sisters Of Mercy guitarist Chris Catalyst has announced his departure from the band in a tweet which reads like this: “I’ve had some great times with The Sisters and I will always have a loyalty to Andrew for giving me my first ‘proper’ gig, and a lot of amazing experiences. But things move at different paces, and how much he wants to work isn’t concordant with how much I want and need to.”

Chris has been member of the band since 2005.

39-year old Chris Catalyst has been the guitarist and bass player from various British and American rock bands over the past two decades, including his own band Eureka Machines, the Sisters of Mercy, Ugly Kid Joe and Ginger Wildheart as well as stints in Mariachi El Bronx, the Scaramanga Six, AntiProduct, the Dead Pets, and playing keyboards for Terrorvision.

He was also known as Robochrist, a solo industrial comedy act with face paint and props which he used to perform, but that project is now on hold for the time being. As well as performing, Chris often works as a backline tech for other bands on tour. Catalyst released a solo album “Life Is Often Brilliant” in 2017. Check www.chriscatalyst.com for more info.

