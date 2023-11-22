Sinthetik Messiah Has All New Single out Now: 'der Anfang'

SINthetik Messiah has an all new single out now: ‘Der Anfang’
Out now via Plasma Pool Records is the all new single from the Louisiana-based industrial bass artist SINthetik Messiah, “Der Anfang”.
Mixed and produced by Bug Gigabyte, songwriter and sound designer behind SINthetik Messiah, the Stuttgart-based Plasma Pool Records took care of the mastering. The single is available on all major digital platforms including Beatport, Itunes and Bandcamp.
SINthetik Messiah was formed in 1996 with Bug Gigabyte as the main force handling programming, sampling, drums, keyboards/synths, guitar, and vocals. The project is known for blending elements of industrial, electro, dance, rock, ambient, and pop.
Check out the new single.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.