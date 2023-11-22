SINthetik Messiah has an all new single out now: ‘Der Anfang’

bernard November 22, 2023 0
Sinthetik Messiah Has All New Single out Now: 'der Anfang'

SINthetik Messiah has an all new single out now: 'Der Anfang'

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Out now via Plasma Pool Records is the all new single from the Louisiana-based industrial bass artist SINthetik Messiah, “Der Anfang”.

Mixed and produced by Bug Gigabyte, songwriter and sound designer behind SINthetik Messiah, the Stuttgart-based Plasma Pool Records took care of the mastering. The single is available on all major digital platforms including Beatport, Itunes and Bandcamp.

SINthetik Messiah was formed in 1996 with Bug Gigabyte as the main force handling programming, sampling, drums, keyboards/synths, guitar, and vocals. The project is known for blending elements of industrial, electro, dance, rock, ambient, and pop.

Sinthetik Messiah Has All New Single out Now:'der Anfang'
Related newsIndustrial bass act SINthetik Messiah is back with all new single 'I Wanna Be Alive With You'

Check out the new single.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Björk and Rosalía Release Surprising Single 'oral' - out Now

Björk and Rosalía release surprising collaborative single ‘Oral’ – Out now

bernard November 22, 2023 0
Sonologyst 2cd 'shortwave Spectrum' Revisits Number Stations

Sonologyst album ‘Shortwave Spectrum’ dives into the exciting world of the clandestine Number Stations – Out now via Cold Spring

bernard November 22, 2023 0
Ωblivion Gate Releases 3rd Lp in 2024 - New Single 'acolyte'

Ωblivion Gate lands 3rd album in 2024 – New single ‘Acolyte’ out now

bernard November 22, 2023 0

You may have missed

Björk and Rosalía Release Surprising Single 'oral' - out Now

Björk and Rosalía release surprising collaborative single ‘Oral’ – Out now

bernard November 22, 2023 0
Sinthetik Messiah Has All New Single out Now: 'der Anfang'

SINthetik Messiah has an all new single out now: ‘Der Anfang’

bernard November 22, 2023 0
Sonologyst 2cd 'shortwave Spectrum' Revisits Number Stations

Sonologyst album ‘Shortwave Spectrum’ dives into the exciting world of the clandestine Number Stations – Out now via Cold Spring

bernard November 22, 2023 0
Ωblivion Gate Releases 3rd Lp in 2024 - New Single 'acolyte'

Ωblivion Gate lands 3rd album in 2024 – New single ‘Acolyte’ out now

bernard November 22, 2023 0
Seigmen Releases 3 New Eps, Sold out in Just a Few Hours

Seigmen releases 3 new EPs, sold out in just a few hours

jrstange November 21, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights