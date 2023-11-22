Sinthetik Messiah Has All New Single out Now: 'der Anfang'

Out now via Plasma Pool Records is the all new single from the Louisiana-based industrial bass artist SINthetik Messiah, “Der Anfang”.

Mixed and produced by Bug Gigabyte, songwriter and sound designer behind SINthetik Messiah, the Stuttgart-based Plasma Pool Records took care of the mastering. The single is available on all major digital platforms including Beatport, Itunes and Bandcamp.

SINthetik Messiah was formed in 1996 with Bug Gigabyte as the main force handling programming, sampling, drums, keyboards/synths, guitar, and vocals. The project is known for blending elements of industrial, electro, dance, rock, ambient, and pop.

Check out the new single.

<a href="https://sinthetikmessiah.bandcamp.com/track/der-anfang">Der Anfang by SINthetik Messiah</a>