Seattle synthpop band Telehealth (feat. Alexander Attitude & Kendra Cox) announce debut LP ‘Content Oscillator’ – first single and video out now
Arriving March 31st is the debut album for the Seattle based synthpop band Telehealth (feat. Alexander Attitude & Kendra Cox): “Content Oscillator”. You can already watch the video for the lead single “Taliesin Grid” right below.
Led by Alexander Attitude, Telehealth melts post-punk, minimal synth, egg-punk, new wave, art rock, glam, and krautrock into a rather poppy flavoured mix.
Here’s what Alexander Attitude says about the debut album “Content Oscillator”: “It is an angular collection of songs that alleviate the modern challenge of ‘just trying to not suck’ in the greenwashed, neoliberal, trash fire of a world we have built for ourselves. Utilizing a palette of cold arpeggiated synthesizers, sharp drum machines, herky-jerky rhythms, angular guitar work, melodic bass lines, and stupidly catchy melodies dowsed in honest sarcasm… ‘Content Oscillator’ embraces the absurdity and contradictory nature of the world we live in.”
You can check the video for “Taliesin Grid” right below.
