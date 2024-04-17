Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Ratchet” is the new video and digital single from Australian-based industrial synth outfit Schkeuditzer Kreuz, alias Kieren Hills. It’s the third and final promo single from the project’s latest album, “No Life Left” (2023) after having already released the two video-singles “Joy” and “Second Life”.

The single – available on Bandcamp as well – comes backed by “Amerika 24”, a reworking of an earlier track taken from the debut Schkeuditzer Kreuz 12” EP, “Give Me Nothing” (2021).

<a href="https://dorfpunk.bandcamp.com/album/ratchet-amerika-24">Ratchet // Amerika 24 by Schkeuditzer Kreuz</a>

The video for “Ratchet” was produced and directed by David Xuereb of Sydney’s Grim Reflections.

Now in its second pressing, “No Life Left” is out now on vinyl LP, double CD, and cassette, through Bad Habit Records (Australia), and is available directly from Schkeuditzer Kreuz on Bandcamp, along with digital download versions. The CD version also includes the remixes as a bonus disc, while the vinyl LP is distributed in the US through Sorry State Records, and in New Zealand by Centennial Conflict.

Schkeuditzer Kreuz also recently released the remix EP “Second Life: No Life Left Remixed” in December featuring guest collaborators Distruster (US), Max Rael (UK), Creassault (NZ), Non-Bio (UK), and Crash-Scan (NZ).

<a href="https://dorfpunk.bandcamp.com/album/second-life-no-life-left-remixed">Second Life: No Life Left Remixed by Schkeuditzer Kreuz</a>

More touring across Australia is currently underway, with shows in Japan scheduled for August-September.

