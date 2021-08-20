Russian darkwave/synth-goth project Elezoria launches brand new single ‘Desolation’

Out now is “Desolation”, a brand new single by the Russian darkwave/synth-goth project Elezoria which has been covered several times already on Side-Line. “Desolation” is the third single taken from Elezoria’s upcoming sophomore album and blends darkwave and synth-goth music with somber lyrics and deep gloomy vocals.

In addition to the title track, the single features its instrumental version and a special version of “Rain Washes Away” from their debut album.

Elezoria was formed by Dmitry Nordman in 2008 and released several singles and of course their debut album “Astray”. Elezoria should appeal to fans of bands like Diary Of Dreams, Diorama, Blutengel and the like.

Check out the single below, you can also stream or download it right here. Excellent release on the SkyQode label this one.