Kansas City, Missouri-based darkwave band, Reviser has dropped two new tracks via all major digital outlets: “Assassins” & “Burn It Out”.

“Assassins” and “Burn It Out” are twin singles that address two sides of the same coin: “Assassins” addresses fighting the imposition of external power that wants to control us as individuals, and “Burn It Out” addresses finding power within ourselves, and to wield it wisely. The two singles were produced by Paul Malinowski of Shiner and are available now from Bandcamp.

Reviser was formed in the Winter of 2023 by baritone guitarist and vocalist Krysztof Nemeth (Kansas City’s Post-Punk / Shoegaze stalwarts Emmaline Twist). In the band we also see Dedric Moore on second guitar (his musical collaborator in Kansas City’s electro-dance outfit Monta) and Tom Romero on synths, a past-and-fellow Monta member as well. Musically they combine post-punk and shoegaze guitar voices with dark keyboard textures and drum machines.

