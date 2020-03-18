Psy’Aviah releases ‘Hold On’ EP – available for immediate download + 2 videos

Out now is a 12-track remix EP, “Hold on” (which is quite applicable for today’s Corona crisis) by the Belgian electronic act Psy’Aviah. The track “Hold On”, featuring Mark Bebb (Shelter, Form), is taken from the “Soul Searching” album and comes here in various 7″ short, 12″ long and other dub versions.

“Hold On” was also influenced by the bond between Matilda and Léon in the movie “Léon”. Next to the single the band also released 2 videos which you can view below.

Bandcamp fans will enjoy the exclusive bonus booklet for this EP release with lyrics, credits & more. You can download the 12-track EP as a super low priced EP right here on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/hold-on-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Hold On EP by PSY’AVIAH</a>

Videos

Psy’Aviah – “Hold On (ft. Mark Bebb)”

Psy’Aviah – “Hold On (ft. Mark Bebb) (Unterberg 7″ club remix)”

