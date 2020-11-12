Programmable Animal announces new album ‘One Step to Hell’ – Premieres music video for title track

Chicago’s Industrial Metal/Rock outfit Programmable Animal have announced the release of its new album “One Step to Hell” on Negative Gain.

“One Step to Hell”, was produced/mixed by producer Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Slayer, 3TEETH and No Doubt). The band also recorded with Chuck Macak (Born of Osiris, Fall of Troy and Letlive.) at his studio while creating the album. So what can you expect from “One Step to Hell”? According to the label it offers industrial metal with elements of post-hardcore and post-rock.

The album tells a very personal story for Founder/Vocalist Drepsea and delves into a time when his life was flipped upside down by narcissistic and backstabbing people, also the passing of a loved one and almost losing another loved one due to drug addiction.

Drepsea: “This album has been blood, sweat, and tears.. literally. I’ve endured some troubling experiences this past year and a half and the record is a result of that. Dealing with narcissistic backstabbing people, the effects of others using drugs and impacting me, the death of a loved one, & a loved one almost dying due to heroin overdose.. resulting in me having to perform CPR on them (due to cardiac arrest) until the paramedics arrived. A moment like this, when you’re seeing the life of someone slip before your own eyes, you can do nothing but strive through the hardship. I just remember the people around me crying, begging for them not to leave us, in that moment instinct kicks in. Regardless of the panic as their breath was dissipating to the faintest gasp. You don’t stop, keep on pushing. Life is filled with chaos, and it will always keep arising as you venture forward. There is always light at the end of tunnel. Even when things seem “One Step to Hell,” we always have the choice to push forward & make it better.”

“One Step to Hell” is out today on Negative Gain. The music video for the title track can be seen below.

About Programmable Animal

Stemming out of Chicago, the band is led by frontman Drepsea and derives it’s sound from industrialized rock/metal.

The band’s first album, “End of the Tail” was self-released/produced in 2018. Following the release, the band toured in the US as well as opened for numerous national acts such as Orgy, Powerman5000, Dope, HED PE, and more.

