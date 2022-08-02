Post-punk solo artist Enola delivers excellent new single/video ‘Strange Comfort’

August 2, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Jason Morey) Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Enola shares a new single,…
Post-punk solo artist Enola delivers excellent new single/video'Strange Comfort'

(Photo by Jason Morey) Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Enola shares a new single, “Strange Comfort”, out today via Our Golden Friend, accompanied with a video directed by Triana Hernandez. Listening to the vocals and music you are listening to a post-punk version of Rhein or the sadly defunct splendid act Crisk. (“Beute” has quite some similarities” with the vocal line here).

Enola says this of the track: “There is a comfort in knowing that suffering can be a universal experience. We are alone, yet together in our aloneness.” The single comes with a video as Enola explains: “In the film I am not playing a role or character & I’m not playing myself as I am today. I am looking back at a past self and a time & place gone. A time of fearlessness, hopelessness & rebellion.”

Enola launched into Melbourne’s music scene with the debut self-titled EP (2019), released via Burning Rose.

Here’s the video.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Post-punk solo artist Enola delivers excellent new single/video 'Strange Comfort'

Post-punk solo artist Enola delivers excellent new single/video ‘Strange Comfort’

August 2, 2022 bernard
Russian band IC3PEAK gets banned on VK for anti-war comments - their reaction: an anti-Putin video

Russian band IC3PEAK gets banned on VK for anti-war comments – their reaction: an anti-Putin video

August 2, 2022 bernard
New single by dark pop act Suffer Ring - available now

New single by dark pop act Suffer Ring – available now

August 2, 2022 bernard
Serbian industrial act dreDDup release new music videos for the 2011 track 'Mr.Fooz' and for the 2016 track 'Lust Supper'

Serbian industrial act dreDDup release new music videos for the 2011 track ‘Mr.Fooz’ and for the 2016 track ‘Lust Supper’

August 1, 2022 bernard
Kill Your Boyfriend share new single 'The King' and announce new album 'Voodoo' for October

Kill Your Boyfriend share new single ‘The King’ and announce new album ‘Voodoo’ for October

August 1, 2022 bernard