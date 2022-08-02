Post-punk solo artist Enola delivers excellent new single/video ‘Strange Comfort’

(Photo by Jason Morey) Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Enola shares a new single, “Strange Comfort”, out today via Our Golden Friend, accompanied with a video directed by Triana Hernandez. Listening to the vocals and music you are listening to a post-punk version of Rhein or the sadly defunct splendid act Crisk. (“Beute” has quite some similarities” with the vocal line here).

Enola says this of the track: “There is a comfort in knowing that suffering can be a universal experience. We are alone, yet together in our aloneness.” The single comes with a video as Enola explains: “In the film I am not playing a role or character & I’m not playing myself as I am today. I am looking back at a past self and a time & place gone. A time of fearlessness, hopelessness & rebellion.”

Enola launched into Melbourne’s music scene with the debut self-titled EP (2019), released via Burning Rose.

Here’s the video.