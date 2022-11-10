Post-punk duo A Cloud of Ravens present ‘Nature of Artifice’ single tomorrow, watch the video now
(Photo by Kevin W Condon) NYC-based post-punk duo A Cloud of Ravens present their new single “Nature of Artifice”, the second single of their third full-length album “Lost Hymns”, to be released in early 2023 via Berlin-based Nexilis Records, a division of Schubert Music Europe. The single follows the release of the lead track “The Blackest Mantra”. “Nature of Artifice” will be available across digital outlets, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Bandcamp from tomorrow on but you can already check it below.
“The song ‘Nature of Artifice’ is about choosing to bury your head in the sand, rather than confronting glaring societal ills and moral injustices. It’s easier to get lost in the minutia of our click and swipe modern world than watch its blessings crumble around us. To some extent, none of us are blameless,” says founding member Matthew McIntosh.
Formed in 2018 in Brooklyn by Matthew McIntosh (guitar and vocals) and Beth Narducci (bass guitar), the duo began work on this new album in the spring of 2021. Completed by autumn, the LP was mastered by Actors’ Jason Corbettat Jacknife Sound studio in Vancouver. The new album is the follow-up to the 2021 LP “Another Kind of Midnight”. Their subsequent remix-based EP featured reimagined tracks by John Fryer and artists like Clan of Xymox, ACTORS, Chris Vrenna and Ritual Howls.
The full “Lost Hymns” album will be released on February 24, 2023.
Here’s the vide for “Nature of Artifice”
And this is the video for the previous single “The Blackest Mantra”.
Tour dates (with Clan of Xymox & Curse Mackey)
- Wed, May 31 – San Antonio TX
- Thu, June 1 – Houston TX
- Fri, June 2 – Austin TX
- Sat, June 3 – Dallas TX
- Mon, June 5 – Albuquerque NM
- Tue, June 6 – Denver CO
- Wed, June 7 – Salt Lake City UT
- Fri, June 9 – Seattle WA
- Sat, June 10 – Vancouver BC
- Sun, June 11 – Portland OR
- Tue, June 13 – San Francisco CA
- Wed, June 14 – Costa Mesa CA
- Thu, June 15 – San Diego CA
- Fri, June 16 – Los Angeles CA
