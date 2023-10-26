Plastikman debut ‘Sheet One’ to be released on vinyl in a 30th anniversary edition

Richie Hawtin and Mute have announced the 30th anniversary edition of Plastikman’s debut album, “Sheet One”, set for release on BioVinyl, remastered from the original masters and available via sublabel NovaMute on double vinyl on 1 December 2003. The release has also been remastered for digital re-release, courtesy of Manmade Mastering from Berlin.

And BioVinyl? Well those are vinyl records made from bio-based PVC.

Plastikman is one of Richie Hawtin’s alter egos, and “Sheet One” was the first in a series of releases. The album was the beginning of a long creative relationship between Richie Hawtin and Mute resulting in six albums offering contemporary electronic music. The series of Plastikman vinyl reissues will continue in 2024.

Richie Hawtin comments like this: “After a few years of experimenting with equipment and techniques, I slowly started to find my own unique direction and sound by digging deep into the possibilities of the Roland TB303. The first crucial steps were the F.U.S.E. tracks ‘F.U.’ and ‘Substance Abuse,’ both throbbing dancefloor inspired physical work-outs. That led to my idea of taking the sound of my style of Acid deeper into a more cerebral long-form experiment that became the foundation of ‘Sheet One.’ Recorded mostly over an intense 48 hour period, the album came alive as I paired the Roland TR606 drum machine to the TB303 for my first time, which opened the doorway into this unique Hawtin trip! ”

Daniel Miller from Mute is clear about his appreciation of Hawtin: “(A) pure electronic music innovator!”

2023 is also the anniversary of “Dimension Intrusion” by his other alter ego F.U.S.E. for the Artificial Intelligence series on WARP (which gets a reissue on 10 November).