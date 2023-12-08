Peter Kernel release their new album ‘Drum to Death’ today

Today Friday December 8th, Swiss/Canadian band Peter Kernel (Aris and Barbara) release their new album “Drum to Death” in vinyl and CD formats via On The Camper records. The album had previously been released in October as a download only.

“Drum To Death” is a collection of 11 experiments by Peter Kernel and their favourite drummers and was recorded throughout 2020-2023. During this period Peter Kernel invited eleven of their most esteemed drummers to send them rhythms with which they composed these eleven tracks. Each song was written and dedicated to the inherent drummer as an ode of appreciation to the beat creator.

The album features collaborations with Bernard Trontin (The Young Gods), Cosmic Neman (Zombie Zombie), Beatrice Graf, Domi Chansorn, Ema Matis, Tam Bor, Hugo Panzer, Julian Sartorius, Kevin Shea (Storm & Stress, Lydia Lunch), Simon Berz and Simone Aubert (Hyperculte, Massicot)

You can check out the album below.

<a href="https://peterkernel.bandcamp.com/album/drum-to-death-2023">Drum To Death (2023) by Peter Kernel</a>