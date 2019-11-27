Optic Oppression launches first track from forthcoming ‘Halfway to Hell’ album exclusively on Side-Line

(Photo by Optic Oppression) Industrial/Synth Rock artist Optic Oppression is going to release the album “Halfway to Hell” on November 29th – the album is available right here in pre-order. “Halfway To Hell” is Optic Oppression’s first full-length LP and was produced and mixed by Kendall Cage and mastered by Ken Rutkowski of Outer Limit Recording Studio.

We can already premiere this new song “Revolution” on Side-Line. The band combines musical influences ranging from hard rock to industrial, synth pop to electronica as you will notice.

“Writing music was safer than being incarcerated as a young teenager”

Good to know, after the band’s founder, Kendall Cage, found himself incarcerated as a young teenager he turned to writing music as a safer means to manifest the turmoil in his mind. Traveling from the New York State juvenile system to the education system Kendall moved across the state until finding himself in Buffalo, NY where he joined up with Mike Novo, multi-instrumentalists Greg Burt and Arrow Real.

About the album Kendall cage says: “This album is written from some of the most turbulent and bizarre times of my life, with some new songs that we’ve never even played live before. Everything from breakups to lockups, with influences from some of the most talented musicians I’ve ever worked with.”

