Norwegian dark folk / ambient band band Wardruna announces 5th album – first video for non-album track ‘Lyfjaberg’ out now

The Norwegian dark folk / ambient band band Wardruna has released the title track of its upcoming studio album “Kvitravn” (translated: white raven) due out on January 22, 2021. The accompanying video was shot at various locations in Norway and Russia by Ragnarok Film, the same team responsible for the previous video of the non-album track “Lyfjaberg”, which was shot during a lockdown.

You can expect dramatic landscapes from a bird’s-eye view as we follow Wardruna founder Einar Selvik and singer Lindy Fay-Hella through the wilderness.

Wardruna founder Einar Selvik: “I am very excited to finally be able to share this song. ‘Kvitravn’ is a song that explores the traditions of animal guides and the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals, found in Scandinavian and other world.These highly regarded ghostly creatures – be it a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant, or lion – are seen in animistic traditions as prophetic, divine messengers and protectors representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds. Being fully aware of how rare it is to encounter a white raven, we knew from the start that this would be an ambitious and challenging task to perform. However, fate seemed propitiated, and the “impossible” puzzle piece fell into place as a gift given by divine intervention.”

About Wardruna

Wardruna was formed in 2003 by Einar Selvik along with Gaahl and Lindy Fay Hella.

Selvik and Gaahl were both previously members of Gorgoroth, appearing together on the album “Twilight of the Idols” and the live DVD “Black Mass Krakow 2004”. Selvik had also recorded with other projects including Det Hedenske Folk, Bak de Syv Fjell, Jotunspor, Sahg, Dead to this World, Skuggsjá, and Faun. Gaahl also recorded with Trelldom, Gaahlskagg, and God Seed.

They are dedicated to creating musical renditions of Norse cultural and esoteric traditions, and make significant use of Nordic historical and traditional instruments including deer-hide frame drums, flutes, kraviklyr, tagelharpe, mouth harp, goat horn, and lur. Non-traditional instruments and other sources of sound like trees, rocks, water, and torches are also used.

Note that the band also took part in composing the score for season 2 of “Vikings” along with Trevor Morris.

The band have released four full-length albums so far, the first three based on Norse mythology, the last based on the sayings of Odin from the Völuspá and other old Norse sources.

“Runaljod – gap var Ginnunga” (2009)

“Runaljod – Yggdrasil” (2013)

“Runaljod – Ragnarok” (2016)

“Skald” (2018)

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.