Nick Cave roasts both Antifa and the Far Right in a blog post

Nick Cave is in the middle of a mediastorm after responding to the question as to ‘why he writes‘. Cave responded, and said that both Antifa and the Far Right are engaged in the same dynamic: Wokeness.

Cave: “Wokeness, for all its virtues, is an ideology immune to the slightest suggestion that in a generation’s time their implacable beliefs will appear as outmoded and fallacious as those of their own former generation. (…) Some of us, for example, are of the generation that believed that free speech was a clear-cut and uncontested virtue, yet within a generation this concept is seen by many as a dog-whistle to the Far Right, and is rapidly being consigned to the Left’s ever-expanding ideological junk pile.”

And he adds: “Living in a state of enquiry, neutrality and uncertainty, beyond dogma and grand conviction, is good for the business of songwriting, and for my life in general. This is the reason I tend to become uncomfortable around all ideologies that brand themselves as ‘the truth’ or ‘the way’. This not only includes most religions, but also atheism, radical bi-partisan politics or any system of thought, including ‘woke’ culture, that finds its energy in self-righteous belief and the suppression of contrary systems of thought. Regardless of the virtuous intentions of many woke issues, it is its lack of humility and the paternalistic and doctrinal sureness of its claims that repel me.”

You can read the full response on Cave’s blog.

Facing anti-Israel boycotters and anti-Morrissey sentiments

Nick Cave has a history of not doing what the mainstream music scene is expecting him to do. He has for instance also stood up to anti-Israel boycotters after he was criticized for playing a pair of concerts in Tel Aviv in November 2017 with his band the Bad Seeds.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Cave then replied: “I do not support the current government in Israel, yet do not accept that my decision to play in the country is any kind of tacit support for that government’s policies.”

He furthermore argued in the past that Morrissey’s music should not be ditched just because of his controversial views.

Cave: “Views and behaviour are separate issues – Morrissey’s political opinion becomes irrelevant. Whatever inanities he may postulate, we cannot overlook the fact that he has written a vast and extraordinary catalogue, which has enhanced the lives of his many fans beyond recognition. This is no small thing. He has created original and distinctive works of unparalleled beauty, that will long outlast his offending political alliances.”

