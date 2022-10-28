New pressing for Front 242’s ‘rewind’ 12″ vinyl in a yellow colour
Alfa Matrix and Front 242 have decided to do a new pressing for the “Rewind”…
Alfa Matrix and Front 242 have decided to do a new pressing for the “Rewind” 12″ vinyl in a different colour after the initial pressing (in blue colour) sold out in just a few hours. The label hopes to have the pressing in stock by early December although they add that “manufacturing delays are very unstable (and) we will let you all know as soon as an availability date gets confirmed.”
You can order the new pressing on yellow vinyl right here from Alfa Matrix.
The release was initially bound to be an exclusive double-celebration anniversary release for the Alfa Matrix label’s 20th birthday and Front 242’s 40th anniversary but history decided otherwise as we all know by now.
The 4-track 12-inch solid yellow color vinyl again features the flashy yellow / blue artwork design of Etienne Auger featuring 4 remixes by Terence Fixmer, The Hacker, Radical G and Kant Kino revisiting the tracks “No Shuffle”, “Don’t Crash” and “Take One”.
The 50 (fifty!) first orders from the official Alfa Matrix e-shop which also include at least one additional release from the list of CD’s/Vinyls below will receive 2 exclusive numbered vintage Front 242 band pix printed in A4 size on 170 gr silk coated paper (only one per package shipped ).
Below are the CDs to choose from:
- Psy’aviah – Bittersweet 2CD Box
- Imjudas – Yrjudas 2CD Box
- First Aid 4 Souls – I Am The Night CD
- Entrzelle – Dust On A Razorblade CD
- Reichsfeind – Darken CD
- Metroland – 4 (Transparent Crystal) 12″ Colour Vinyl
- Metroland – 4 (Solid Red) 12″ Colour Vinyl
- Alien Vampires – Kinky To Hell Lp Vinyl
- Pouppee Fabrikk – The Dirt Lp Vinyl
