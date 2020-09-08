New Order release first new track since 2015’s album ‘Music Complete’ + boxset ‘Power, Corruption & Lies’ in the making

Out now is New Order’s first new track since 2015’s album “Music Complete”. “Be a Rebel” was originally planned as a release ahead of New Order’s tour this autumn, but with live shows on hold and their dates re-scheduled to 2021, the band decided to release it anyhow. The track is a typical, but good, New Order track.

The single is available digitally now and will be followed by 12” vinyl, CD, and digital bundle formats featuring remixes.

New Order will also release the definitive collection of their 1983 studio album “Power, Corruption & Lies” via Warner Music on October 2. The box set will be accompanied by individual releases of the four 12” vinyl singles from 1983/1984 that didn’t appear on the original album, beginning with “Blue Monday,” followed by “Confusion,” “Thieves Like Us,” and “Murder.”

Re-scheduled tour dates

Here are the dates for the rescheduled The Unity Tour 2021 (* co-headline with Pet Shop Boys):

September 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

September 20 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

September 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

September 28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

October 1 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion *

October 3 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

October 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

October 9 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre *

October 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

And there will also be a special one-off London headline show on November 6 in London at the O2.

