Miss FD returns with ‘Syndicated’ single – Out now

(Photo by Ariel Opal Feldman) Ft. Lauderdale, Forida–based electro-industrial music artist Miss FD has just released her latest cyber-industrial dystopian-themed single, “Syndicated”.

“Syndicated” is the fourth installment to Miss FD’s previous cyber-industrial dystopian-themed singles which included “Your Core”, “Menticide” and “Distractions”. “Syndicated” is out now through Quantum Release Records, available worldwide on all major streaming outlets including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://missfd.bandcamp.com/track/syndicated">Syndicated by Miss FD</a>

About Miss FD

Miss FD is an underground electronic musician, artist, singer, songwriter, producer, and performer. The project began in 2009 and has since known a constant output debuting with the single “Together Forever”. It was followed-up in 2010 with her seminal debut album “Monsters in the Industry”.

From 2010 to 2017, Miss FD went on to release a string of singles including “Love Magic”, “Down in the Dungeon”, “Infatuated”, “Cry For You (Haunted)”, “Unraveling”, and “Electropop Sickle”. She also released two more albums, 2011’s “Love Never Dies” and 2013’s “Comfort for the Desolate”.

In 2018 followed the industrial-rock album “Transcendence”. The seven-track album also included a collaboration with Vulture Culture, whom she would further collaborate with on the singles “Ashes Of Stars”, “Spitfire”, and “Faster Than Light”.

Following her 2020 singles “Keep Going” and “Pandemic 2020”, Miss FD released her three-song EP “Adore”, and the single “Your Core”, which were heavily infused with futuristic and cyberpunk elements.

2022 saw the release of her exploration of Göbekli Tepe in her three-song dark pop EP, “As Above, So Below”, followed by her cyberpunk single “Menticide” released the same year. Miss FD released her cyber-industrial single and cinematic music video for “Distractions” in 2023, followed by her most recent 2024 single release “Syndicated”.

Previous singles in the series

Below are the previous singles in the series starting with “Your Core” (2020).

<a href="https://missfd.bandcamp.com/track/your-core">Your Core by Miss FD</a>

“Menticide” (2022)

<a href="https://missfd.bandcamp.com/track/menticide">Menticide by Miss FD</a>

“Distractions” (2023)

<a href="https://missfd.bandcamp.com/track/distractions">Distractions by Miss FD</a>

