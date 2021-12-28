Mind Machine contribute track to And One tribute and work on new EP

Los Angeles based dark synthpop duo Mind Machine have contributed a cover of And One’s “Sometimes” to the recently released 10-track release “Anode (An Electrozombies Tribute To And One)”. “Sometimes” originally appears on German synthpop band And One’s 1997 album, “Nordhausen”.

Mind Machine consists of Brian Belknap (BlakLight) and Brian Olsen (Glasspool), and the duo is currently working on a new EP, their first release of all new material since their 2019 album, “Return To The Machine”.

Here’s the track as covered by Mind Machine.