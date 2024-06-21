June 21, 2024

Massive Ego returns with ‘In Your Own Darkness’ single – Out now

Out via Out Of Line Music is the all new single from Massive Ego, “In Your Own Darkness”. For the British band led by Marc Massive, it’s their comeback after a two-year hiatus, marked by Marc’s mental health journey and a departure from public life.

Joining Marc and drummer Olly Frost are new member Porl Young, a former member of the goth band Rosetta Stone, and returning keyboardist Lloyd Price.

The comeback single symbolizes Massive’s cathartic return to songwriting. Marc shared that it was a transformative experience to create music again, shedding the past and the persona that once defined him. “Lyrically, the new single is a somewhat personal song,” singer Marc Massive shared, “I realised if I was to come back, I needed to do everything differently this time. And that meant leaving the past behind, and no longer feeling like I needed to hide behind the ‘wig and make-up’ that I’d become known for, and ultimately became a prison of my own making”.

Watch and stream “In Your Own Darkness” below.

