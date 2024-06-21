Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Out Of Line Music is the all new single from Massive Ego, “In Your Own Darkness”. For the British band led by Marc Massive, it’s their comeback after a two-year hiatus, marked by Marc’s mental health journey and a departure from public life.

Joining Marc and drummer Olly Frost are new member Porl Young, a former member of the goth band Rosetta Stone, and returning keyboardist Lloyd Price.

The comeback single symbolizes Massive’s cathartic return to songwriting. Marc shared that it was a transformative experience to create music again, shedding the past and the persona that once defined him. “Lyrically, the new single is a somewhat personal song,” singer Marc Massive shared, “I realised if I was to come back, I needed to do everything differently this time. And that meant leaving the past behind, and no longer feeling like I needed to hide behind the ‘wig and make-up’ that I’d become known for, and ultimately became a prison of my own making”.

Watch and stream “In Your Own Darkness” below.

