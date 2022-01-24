Lycia returns with brand new (and limited) 7 inch single ‘Simpler Times’/’A far away Place’

January 24, 2022 bernard

Out via Avantgarde on March 4th is the newest Lycia single “Simpler Times”/”A far away…
Lycia celebrate 30th anniversary'Ionia' debut album with vinyl reissues

Out via Avantgarde on March 4th is the newest Lycia single “Simpler Times”/”A far away Place”, which is being released as a 7 inch single in 2 different formats, one in babypink & black (300 copies), and pure black (200 copies).

The single comes less than a year after the “Casa Luna” EP. Here’s what Mike VanPortfleet says about this single: “After John Fair and I revived “Except” and “Galatea” for Casa Luna it stirred up quite a bit of nostalgia in me. John and I started working together in 1982 and he was my main collaborator throughout the 1980s. Back then our goals were to write songs in the post-punk and synth styles of the time. After Casa Luna, John and I discussed reviving additional old songs, but decided instead to write a couple new songs in the same way we worked back then. So we kept it a bit more minimal and tried to create in the same way we did back then. We tried this a couple times in the past with the Dust sessions in 1994 and Empty Space in 1999 and it didn’t work, with both sounding more in sync with the time they were created. When John rejoined the band on “In Flickers” (2018) we collaborated on “A Failure” and “Mist”, and those two songs really recaptured the spirit of the way we worked and wrote back then. Which then led to our remakes of “Except” and “Galatea” for Casa Luna and then to these two new songs.”

Check out the teaser below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Lycia celebrate 30th anniversary 'Ionia' debut album with vinyl reissues

Lycia returns with brand new (and limited) 7 inch single ‘Simpler Times’/’A far away Place’

January 24, 2022 bernard

Click Interview’ with Dead Man’s Hill: ‘I Never Considered My Musical Path As Evolutionary’

January 23, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Venus Fly Trap cover Religious Overdose song 'Control Addicts' for Glass Records compilation - Watch the video

Venus Fly Trap cover Religious Overdose song ‘Control Addicts’ for Glass Records compilation – Watch the video

January 21, 2022 bernard
Ricky Gervais once fronted the shortlived new wave act Seona Dancing

Ricky Gervais once fronted the shortlived new wave act Seona Dancing

January 21, 2022 bernard
Electribe 101 finally sees Frankie Knuckles remixes of 'Heading for The Night' released

Electribe 101 release first single in 30 years: ‘Insatiable Love’

January 21, 2022 bernard