The Lisbon (Portugal) based heavy post-punk/industrial ensemble Louvado Abismo have released a brand new video ahead of the release of their self-titled album, scheduled for 31 May via Half Beast Records on vinyl/digital with a CD release to follow. “Corrida Lenta” is the first preview from the album, and is the album’s third track.

Despite being a new formation, Louvado Abismo boasts seasoned members from diverse artistic backgrounds, including theater actress Patrícia Andrade (ex- Sinistro) on vocals, Hugo Conim (Dawnrider, The Limit, …) on guitars, Pedro Almeida (Scum Liquor, A Tree of Signs, …) on drums, and Hélder Luís (Mozart Meets Chaos, The Sleeper has Awakened, …) on bass.

Louvado Abismo

This is what the band says about the video: “The video ‘Corrida Lenta’ reflects a restless and euphoric inner journey, without time. An amorphous game of shadows and ‘monsters’ hidden within a dysphoric mind. It is a dark, simple, and intense song that varies between a mysterious David Lynchian atmosphere and a tribal ambiance, where the overlapping drums hark back to the ancient traditional Portuguese culture. The melancholic and deep voice envelops the distorted structures, leading them on an intense journey that ends in an apotheosis where a dissonant piano, played by Towkuhsh Razamod, one of the album’s guests, resonates in unison with the entire band, thus solidifying a structure that lives from the breathing of each of the musicians involved.”

Watch the video for “Corrida Lenta” below.

