(Photo by George Nebieridze) London-based electronic music producer Louis Carnell and Marta De Pascalis share a collaborative single today, “Twelve”, marking the release of the 15-track double vinyl “111” which brings together all of the collaborations from the series: Keeley Forsyth, Lee Ranaldo, Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, Coby Sey, KMRU, Okkyung Lee, Wu-Lu, Green-House, Daniel Miller, Laraaji, Marta De Pascalis, Leila, Nailah Hunter and Damsel Elysium.

Carnell explains the project: “As the engine of modern life funnels us into states of loss and isolation, 111 aims at a utopian poetics of hope. Re-aligning connections by exploring mutual spaces 111 attempts to empower its listener & forms an equivalent environment for each collaboration. Each artist that features on 111 has provided me with multiple moments of solitude and resilience & I’m thankful to them all. Visually there are no obvious signifiers of hope, a reflection on the feeling or practice is individual to its arbitrator, but in their existence, we form a foundation of promise & possibility.”

Each track in the series is accompanied by one of three visual works by Arcin Sagdic (Maison Margiela, COMME des GARÇONS, Burberry) and Louis Carnell, extending Carnell’s visual collaborations that have included Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter.

Carnell is scheduled to perform at the ICA, London on 23 May on a bill with Keeley Forsyth, his first collaborator for the series. 111 live events have included performances at Café OTO and Stoke Newington Old Church in London and the Volksbühne in Berlin.

