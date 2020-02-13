Lords Of Acid launch ‘Make Acid Great Again Tour’ across the US – tour line up announced

Lords Of Acid will be making a return to the US with the ‘Make Acid Great Again Tour’. Praga Khan will be joined on stage by Marieke Bresseleeres, DieTrich Thrall and Galen Waling together with Mark Gemini Thwatte and Ashley Bad. Aesthetic Perfection and MXMS will be acting as support act.

Launching March 13th in Los Angeles, the tour will make it’s way throughout the US, finishing April 15th in San Francisco.

Tickets are available right here.

Tourdates:

03/13 – EchoPlex – Los Angeles, CA

03/14 – Hard Rock Live – Las Vegas, NV

03/15 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

03/17 – Club Red – Mesa, AZ

03/18 – Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

03/19 – Rockhouse – El Paso, TX

03/20 – Trees – Dallas, TX

03/21 – Scout Bar – Houston, TX

03/22 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

03/23 – House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

03/25 – Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03/26 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

03/27 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

03/28 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

03/29 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

03/31 – Theatre Of Living Arts -Philadelphia, PA

04/01 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

04/02 – The Rapids Theatre – Niagara Falls, NY

04/03 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

04/04 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

04/05 – Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA

04/06 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

04/07 – The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

04/08 – The Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

04/09 – The Complex – Vertigo – Salt Lake City, UT

04/10 – The Bluebird – Reno, NV

04/11 – Dante’s – Portland, OR

04/13 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

04/15 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

