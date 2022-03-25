Lolita Terrorist Sounds release new single and video ‘Red Carpet’
The Berlin-based avant-garde band Lolita Terrorist Sounds have announced their second studio single “Red Carpet”….
The Berlin-based avant-garde band Lolita Terrorist Sounds have announced their second studio single “Red Carpet”. The new music video for the song goes live on March 25th on YouTube featuring odd characters dealing with the disastrous side effects of fast-rising fame.
Behind the avant-garde act we find Maurizio Vitale. Vitale’s past and present collaborations include work with members of bands such as Einstürzende Neubauten, Swans, Iggy Pop, Thåström, PJ Harvey and Faust. He also worked with Sabar percussionist Doudou N’Diaye Rose (SN), and he has played with German singer Andrea Schroeder both in the studio and live.
You can already view the video below.
