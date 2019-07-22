Living With Eating Disorders to re-release back catalogue EP’s – first 3 are available now

Andrea Kerr and Jared Hawkes, the duo behind the UK outfit Living With Eating Disorders (aka LWED) are in the process of re-releasing all the LWED ep’s in their original electronic versions. They have all been remastered and are having a digital release for all streaming sites.

Remastered as the first in a series of forthcoming digital releases, the “Superhero” EP is where LWED’s story began, way back in 2001. Originally distributed as limited edition CD-Rs (sold directly to fans at live shows or online at lwed.co.uk), it was these stripped-back and more electronic tracks that caught the attention of John Fryer (producer to the likes of Depeche Mode, Cocteau Twins and Nine Inch Nails) which led him to sign the band to his new label Something To Listen To.

Besides “Superhero” you’ll also find “Polaroid” and “Harm” with “Everything You Hide”, “More Than This” and “These Pieces That You’ve Saved” following later this year.

These are the EP’s that are already available:

