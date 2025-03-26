Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

To ease the wait for next month’s release of the new La Machine album “Contrôle Total”, the band has just released a new video for “Sutures”, a track from the upcoming album.

“Sutures” tells the erotico-surgical toxic fantasies of a scalpel maestro and a cosmetic surgery addict, diving in each other’s darkest inclinations. Below is the video.

BOREDOMproduct is accepting pre-orders for “Contrôle Total”, you can either order the 12″ LP edition and/or the 12-page booklet CD pack.

About La Machine

La Machine is a French electro-pop duo formed by Pierre Pi (known for projects like Komplex, Position Parallèle, Communication Zéro) and Éric U0 (associated with Celluloide, Thee Hyphen, Signal/Bruit). Their music draws inspiration from 1950s science fiction and horror B-movies, creating a unique blend of vintage aesthetics and modern electronic sounds. ​

They debuted with the EP “La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien”, released on December 27, 2022, through BOREDOMproduct. Following up, La Machine released the “W454” EP in 2024, featuring five tracks. Their debut full-length album, “Contrôle Total,” is scheduled for release in April 2025 under the BOREDOMproduct label.

