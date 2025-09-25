Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Experimental ritual dark ambient project Kathodos has released a new video for “Hanging Tree”, a track from the debut album “Parasomnia: Pavor Nocturnus”. The CD edition is set for 28 October 2025 via Rune Serpent Europa as a limited pressing of 500 with a 4-page booklet.

Below is a first teaser, the video of “Hanging Tree”.

The “Hanging Tree” video focuses on the track’s second half and incorporates footage from “La Vie et la Passion de Jésus Christ” (France, 1903), reflecting the song’s surreal, dream-like tableau.

“‘Hanging Tree’ is the catchiest song on ‘Parasomnia: Pavor Nocturnus.’ The track features a hidden lyrical concept meant to be discovered by only the most astute listeners. The idea was to create a surreal, dream-like atmosphere that brings the listener back to ancient times. The music video features the explosive second half of ‘Hanging Tree’. Some of the imagery in the video is taken from ‘La Vie et la Passion de Jesus Christ’, a French silent film from 1903. The film’s colors and religious nature fit the song perfectly. I am featured in the video to portray the lyrical orator while Lavinia enhanced it with her sultry dancing,’” Kathodos adds.

The new clip follows a previously issued video for “A Memory Dwindles…” – a piece about a person haunted by the memory of seeing a child fall from a rooftop – featuring imagery from “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920).

About Kathodos

Kathodos is a studio-only project founded in 2019 as an “experiment in darkness,” later joined by Lavinia for soprano, spoken word, and guitar on select tracks. The album’s material was conceived in 2021, with most instrumentation and vocals tracked in spring 2022, and production completed in late 2023 / early 2024. The project is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Parasomnia: Pavor Nocturnus” first appeared as a low-key digital/CDr issue in 2024 via Slithering Black Records with contributions by Lavinia – before signing with Rune Serpent Europa in 2025 for the wider CD release. In parallel, Kathodos contributed “White Law” to the Laibach tribute “Schlecht Und Ironisch” and “Death & Rebirth (Part II)” to “The Five Senses,” a Saturno Buttò tribute compilation – both issued under the Rune Serpent Europa umbrella.

Musically the band will please listeners of Nurse With Wound, Coil, and Current 93.

