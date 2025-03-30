Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Renowned producer John Fryer (This Mortal Coil, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode) has reunited with vocalist Louise Fraser under their collaborative project Muricidae to release a new single titled “Euphoria”. All proceeds from the release will go directly to Louise, who lost her home in the recent Southern California wildfires.

Fryer describes the track as: “‘Euphoria’ explores the dark side of passion—revealing that every high has a low, an emotional descent that mirrors its breathtaking ascent.”

You can download the song right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://muricidae.bandcamp.com/album/euphoria">Euphoria by Muricidae</a>

About Muricidae

Formed in 2014, Muricidae is a creative partnership between John Fryer and Louise Fraser. Their sound merges lush, ethereal vocals with textured, atmospheric production. In 2015, the duo released two EPs – “Tales from a Silent Ocean” and “Tears Are Stronger Than Waves” – alongside the single “American Dream”.

In a 2017 interview, Fryer contrasted Muricidae’s tightly curated aesthetic with his more experimental outlet, Black Needle Noise, noting that Muricidae maintains a consistent sonic identity to meet listener expectations.

The last release under the name was a 2024 reissue of their 2016 track “Sold My Soul.” The new single “Euphoria” marks their eturn – with a purpose.

About Louise Fraser

Vocalist and songwriter Louise Fraser has collaborated with an impressive range of producers and artists, including John Fryer, Don Smith (Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, U2), and film composer Jeff Rona (Traffic, Black Hawk Down). Her musical collaborators also include members of Counting Crows and Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers.

Louise has released two solo acoustic albums – “Ghosttown” and “Thaw” – and currently leads Band of Celts, a project rooted in her Scottish heritage. The music features songs in both Gaelic and English, moving from sparse arrangements to cinematic, war-drum-driven orchestrations.

