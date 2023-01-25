Inspiral Carpets to release ‘The Complete Singles’ in March – UK tour starts spring 2023
Out 17 March on Mute / BMG is Inspiral Carpets’ “The Complete Singles” compiling all of the Manchester band’s 24 singles to date. “The Complete Singles” coincides with the start of a major UK tour kicking off in Northampton in March.
The album will be available on double vinyl, and as a 3CD set with an exclusive remix bonus disc. Included on that 3rd disc are classic, rare and unreleased remixes from across their career alongside two new unreleased mixes, from The Go! Team and Martyn Walsh & Simon Lyon.
The Complete Singles sees all of the band’s singles remastered and available on one album for the first time. From 1988’s “Keep The Circle Around” to their latest single, 2015’s “Let You Down”.
Inspiral Carpets introduced the mainstream to the ‘Madchester’ sound which you can also find back in those other Manchester bands the Stone Roses and Happy Mondays.
Here is the tracklist of the bonus tracks on the 3CD set.
- Dragging Me Down – Jon Dasilva Remix
- This Is How It Feels – The Go! Team Remix*
- Caravan – No Windscreen Mix (Justin Robertson)
- Generations – Denmark 2 Germany 0 mix (Fortran 5)
- Commercial Reign – Rub-A-Dub Mix (Forgemasters)
- You’re So Good For Me – Like A Tonic Remix (Mark Reeder & Micha Adam)
- Dubville – (Chris Nagle)
- Two Worlds Collide – The Twelve Inch Mix (Mike Pickering & Paul Heard / M People)
- Saturn 5 – High Energy Mix (Paul Van Dyk)
- This Is How It Feels – Robbery Mix (PK & Dashboard)
- Skidoo – Possession Mix (Justin Robertson)
- Bitches Brew – Horse (Fortran 5)
- Changes – Martyn Walsh & Simon Lyon Remix*
- Uniform – Scripka Mix (featuring The Balanescu Quartet)
Inspiral Carpets 2023 Tour
- 23 March – Northampton, Roadmender
- 24 March – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
- 25 March – Oxford, 02 Academy
- 26 March – Brighton, Concorde 2
- 31 March – Cambridge, Junction
- 1 April – Manchester, Albert Hall
- 2 April – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
- 8 April – Leeds, 02 Academy
- 13 April – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
- 14 April – Sheffield, Leadmill
- 15 April – London, 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
- 21 April – Coventry, HMV Empire
- 22 April – Frome, Cheese & Grain
- 25 May – Holmfirth
- 26 May – Hull, Welly
- 27 May – Neighbourhood Festival
- 15 June – Buckley, Tivoli
- 16 June – Cardiff, Tramshed
- 17 June – Sign of the Times Festival
- 20 July – Dunfermline, PJ Molloys
- 21 July – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
- 22 July – Kubix Festival
- 24 August – Derby, Hairy Dog
- 25 August – Norwich, Epic Studios
- 26 August – Victorious Festival
And for those who don’t know the band, check the below videos.
