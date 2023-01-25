Inspiral Carpets to release ‘The Complete Singles’ in March – UK tour starts spring 2023

Out 17 March on Mute / BMG is Inspiral Carpets’ “The Complete Singles” compiling all of the Manchester band’s 24 singles to date. “The Complete Singles” coincides with the start of a major UK tour kicking off in Northampton in March.

The album will be available on double vinyl, and as a 3CD set with an exclusive remix bonus disc. Included on that 3rd disc are classic, rare and unreleased remixes from across their career alongside two new unreleased mixes, from The Go! Team and Martyn Walsh & Simon Lyon.

The Complete Singles sees all of the band’s singles remastered and available on one album for the first time. From 1988’s “Keep The Circle Around” to their latest single, 2015’s “Let You Down”.

Inspiral Carpets introduced the mainstream to the ‘Madchester’ sound which you can also find back in those other Manchester bands the Stone Roses and Happy Mondays.

Here is the tracklist of the bonus tracks on the 3CD set.

Dragging Me Down – Jon Dasilva Remix This Is How It Feels – The Go! Team Remix* Caravan – No Windscreen Mix (Justin Robertson) Generations – Denmark 2 Germany 0 mix (Fortran 5) Commercial Reign – Rub-A-Dub Mix (Forgemasters) You’re So Good For Me – Like A Tonic Remix (Mark Reeder & Micha Adam) Dubville – (Chris Nagle) Two Worlds Collide – The Twelve Inch Mix (Mike Pickering & Paul Heard / M People) Saturn 5 – High Energy Mix (Paul Van Dyk) This Is How It Feels – Robbery Mix (PK & Dashboard) Skidoo – Possession Mix (Justin Robertson) Bitches Brew – Horse (Fortran 5) Changes – Martyn Walsh & Simon Lyon Remix* Uniform – Scripka Mix (featuring The Balanescu Quartet)

Inspiral Carpets 2023 Tour

23 March – Northampton, Roadmender

24 March – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

25 March – Oxford, 02 Academy

26 March – Brighton, Concorde 2

31 March – Cambridge, Junction

1 April – Manchester, Albert Hall

2 April – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

8 April – Leeds, 02 Academy

13 April – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

14 April – Sheffield, Leadmill

15 April – London, 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

21 April – Coventry, HMV Empire

22 April – Frome, Cheese & Grain

25 May – Holmfirth

26 May – Hull, Welly

27 May – Neighbourhood Festival

15 June – Buckley, Tivoli

16 June – Cardiff, Tramshed

17 June – Sign of the Times Festival

20 July – Dunfermline, PJ Molloys

21 July – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

22 July – Kubix Festival

24 August – Derby, Hairy Dog

25 August – Norwich, Epic Studios

26 August – Victorious Festival

And for those who don’t know the band, check the below videos.