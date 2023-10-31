Infoport, the best audio tour guide system – get it now

Infoport, the best tour audio guide system – get it now

The Sennheiser Infoport TourGuide System or audio guide is designed as a portable interpreting solution particularly well-suited for small meetings or guided visits with groups moving between spaces.

Why should you choose Infoport audio guides?

Here are some key details about the system:

Components : Each Infoport system briefcase comprises 20 receivers and a microphone, forming a portable kit that requires no additional setup of booths, interpreter desks, or other equipment. This design allows for ease of setup and operation, particularly by interpreters who have been trained on the use of this system for conference meetings.

Operational Range : It's emphasized that the interpreter should remain within a 50-meter range from the individuals receiving the interpretation to maintain signal quality. If the distance exceeds 50 meters, signal quality issues may arise.

Use Cases : The Infoport system is highlighted for its efficacy in scenarios where small groups are moving between different spaces, such as during guided tours or small meetings. In such settings, the Infoport system shines due to its portability and the independence it offers from technical setups and assistance.

Wireless Transmission : The Infoport system features FM wireless transmission in the 30-50 MHz frequency band, with head-worn receivers and a handheld transmitter built into a microphone housing, allowing for a reasonable operational range.

Alternative to Booth Systems: In situations where an interpreting booth isn't available or practical, such as during facility tours or accompanying delegations, the Infoport system serves as a handy alternative, provided the group size remains small.

These characteristics make the Sennheiser Infoport TourGuide System a versatile tool for real-time interpretation in dynamic or constrained environments, ensuring clear and intelligible communication while on the move.

What other devices are available on the market?

There are also other tour audio guide systems on the market than the Infoport ones. Compare and choose what suits your needs the best.

Williams Sound Digi-Wave 2-Way Tour Guide System: This system offers a user-friendly interface with easy-to-use controls, clear instructions, and a logical navigation system. This is essential for ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for visitors. Acoustiguide: Acoustiguide is mentioned as a well-known manufacturer of conventional tour audio guides. POPGuide: POPGuide offers personalized content, high-quality audio, itineraries, offline navigation and promotions. It’s ideal for tourism professionals and B2B clients who don’t wish to dedicate time to content implementation for a tour guide system. SmartGuide: This is a free-to-download app with premium offline guides available for purchase. It offers a Content Management System (CMS) for users interested in publishing original content in the app. The app provides interactive maps, personalized content, and places of interest available for free, even offline. It also offers multi-lingual destinations with sightseeing tours, recommended itineraries and a map full of places of interest with audio, photos, practical info, and captivating stories. Vox City and POPGuide: These apps offer paid content via online purchase or accessed through B2B clients, with Vox City users able to create private maps in the tour guide app using drop-pins after purchasing log-in credentials. The POPGuide app keeps B2B customers connected through personalized content, high-quality audio, itineraries, offline navigation, and promotions. mTrip: mTrip offers a paid package for B2B clients and builds a multi-feature white label tour guide app to accompany travelers with features like flight check-in, detailed trip detail screens, city travel guides, turn-by-turn navigation maps and more. However, it doesn’t offer an audio feature in the guides but has a “tour leader” feature, making it less friendly for independent travelers. Piri: Piri is a free app with ads, and paid content and subscription are available. Piri only offers tours for a handful of top cities. These tours are high-quality, created by tourism professionals, but come at a price.

As you see, there is a wide range of options available.