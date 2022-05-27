Industrial band Panic Lift launches ‘Stitched’ 4-track single and ‘Every Broken Piece’ video
Industrial band Panic Lift has just launched its first release of 2022 titled “Stitched”. This…
Industrial band Panic Lift has just launched its first release of 2022 titled “Stitched”. This four song EP features two new songs titled “Every Broken Piece” and “Bitter Cold” with remixes from Mechanical Vein and Tragic Impulse.
For “Stitched”, the band went back to their first album and EBM roots. James Francis explains: “I’ve always tried to find a happy medium between what I’m doing now, and where I started, but now that I’m doing smaller releases, I have the ability to experiment with different styles without having to worry much about how they fit with the rest of my catalog.”
Here’s the video for “Every Broken Piece”.
Here’s the full EP to check out.
Panic Lift began in 2006 and has released music and toured consistently for the last 15 years. The band has released 4 full length albums on Metropolis Records, and countless EPs, remixes, and collaborations. James Francis is accompanied by his longtime live band which consists of Dan Platt (keyboards), Ben Tourkantonis (drums), Cristian Carver (drums) and Kenzi Burke (bass).
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether