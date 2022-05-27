Industrial band Panic Lift launches ‘Stitched’ 4-track single and ‘Every Broken Piece’ video

Industrial band Panic Lift has just launched its first release of 2022 titled “Stitched”. This four song EP features two new songs titled “Every Broken Piece” and “Bitter Cold” with remixes from Mechanical Vein and Tragic Impulse.

For “Stitched”, the band went back to their first album and EBM roots. James Francis explains: “I’ve always tried to find a happy medium between what I’m doing now, and where I started, but now that I’m doing smaller releases, I have the ability to experiment with different styles without having to worry much about how they fit with the rest of my catalog.”

Here’s the video for “Every Broken Piece”.

Here’s the full EP to check out.

<a href="https://paniclift.bandcamp.com/album/stitched">Stitched by Panic Lift</a>

Panic Lift began in 2006 and has released music and toured consistently for the last 15 years. The band has released 4 full length albums on Metropolis Records, and countless EPs, remixes, and collaborations. James Francis is accompanied by his longtime live band which consists of Dan Platt (keyboards), Ben Tourkantonis (drums), Cristian Carver (drums) and Kenzi Burke (bass).