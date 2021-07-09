Industrial act Ministry is about to return with 15th studio album this Fall

(Photo by Derick Smith) “Moral Hygiene”, the 15th studio album by industrial act Mnistry will be released October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records. As a teaser a new single and video is released for “Good Trouble”. The song is inspired by late Congressman John Lewis and the BLM protests. The new video includes sampling from last year’s demonstrations in Los Angeles as captured by Jourgensen and his partner Liz Walton.

The 10-track album is a follow-up to 2018’s “AmeriKKKant” which their first release on Nuclear Blast, and marked the longest gap between studio albums in the group’s entire career; at five years, following “From Beer to Eternity” (2013).

The upcoming release includes a collaboration with Jello Biafra on “Sabotage Is Sex” and on the cover of The Stooges’ “Search And Destroy” that features guitarist Billy Morrison (Billy Idol/Royal Machines). Morrison is also featured on a number of other songs on the album. Additional contributions come from Cesar Soto (Man The Mute), John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory), Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Soulfly, Nausea), Paul D’Amour (Tool, Feersum Ennjin), Arabian Prince (N.W.A.) and sitar player Flash.

“Moral Hygiene” was recorded with engineer Michael Rozon (also behind the boards on “AmeriKKKant”) at Scheisse Dog Studio, Jourgensen’s self-built home studio.

See the video for “Good Trouble” below.