Albuquerque, New Mexico based producer and composer Eric Chamberlain has resurrected his electronic project Index AI for a new double album titled “Gods and Animals”. The album features 25 songs as well as a radio version of the title track.

Chamberlain says that he felt that his “life-changing experiences would reflect most powerfully through this release, and this is his most personal and accessible yet.”

Chamberlain’s previous album already dates from 2021 when he released “Quadratura Cinetectura”. The project debuted in 2006 with the album “World Blade Center” on Auralsx followed in 2009 by “Topiary En Hades 1”. The latter was re-released in 2012 holding a few extra instrumental tracks.

“Gods and Animals” is available now on all major streaming platforms as well as on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://indexai.bandcamp.com/album/gods-and-animals">Gods and Animals by Index AI</a>

The album is initially supported by the first of several upcoming lyric videos as well as singles that include remixes and additional original material.

