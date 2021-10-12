Icelandic post-punk act Kælan Mikla collaborate with Alcest on new single ‘Hvítir Sandar’

(Photo by Dean Wallflower) Kælan Mikla’s new single “Hvítir Sandar” is now streaming on all platforms. The track is a collaboration with French post-metal pioneers Alcest. “Hvítir Sandar” appears on Kælan Mikla’s forthcoming Undir Köldum Norðumljósum, the fourth album by the Icelandic band, set for an October 15th release on Artoffact Records.

Stream the official music video below.

In addition to touring with Alcest, Kælan Mikla has toured with the likes of Drab Majesty and King Dude and was hand-picked by Robert Smith of The Cure to play The Cure’s 40th anniversary show as well as a slot on the Pasadena Daydream festival. In 2018, the band’s third album, “Nótt eftir nótt”, won Album of the Year at the prestigious Kraumur Awards in Iceland and landed on year-end lists in magazines and blogs worldwide.