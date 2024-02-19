How to maximize bonuses and promotions on online casinos

The fierce competition in the online casino scene makes different platforms strive with strategies to attract new users and retain their current players. Various bonuses and promotions are given out to the players.

Usually, the rewards are earned through the active or increasing engagement of the users on their gambling platform. This strategy aims to mutually benefit players for their satisfaction and online casinos for their gained loyal player base.

Stake.com is a high-profile gambling platform where you can enjoy over 4,000 casino games with plenty of benefits.

The platform has many attractive bonuses and promotions, including daily races, weekly random raffles, and birthday or monthly bonuses for active players. Furthermore, exclusive benefits are also reserved if you are a Stake VIP Club member!

What to play

You can enjoy a wide range of slot games at Stake.com, some of the top ones including “Sugar Rush,” “Gates of Heaven,” and “Le Bandit.”

In addition, classic casino games like “Baccarat” and “Blackjack” are also available. For those who enjoy a more interactive experience, Stake.com hosts in-house casino game shows such as “Crazy Time Live” and “Monopoly Big Baller Live”.

More than 40 sportsbooks are also offered on Stake.com. These include popular sports such as soccer, tennis, basketball, American football, and ice hockey. Users can place bets on various aspects, such as handicap, total score, and the selection of a winning team.

The crypto-gambling site launched in 2018 also allows its users to pay with various methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and top cryptocurrencies.

Stake.com supports 20 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Theater, and Ripple. Meanwhile, for customers who prefer to deposit with flat equivalents, Stake.com also accepts Japanese yen, Brazil lira, Canadian dollars, and Indian rupees. Stake also has a sweepstakes website, Stake.us, available for American players. This online social casino enables users to play games for fun and free using “Gold Coins” and “Stake Cash”.

Promotions and bonuses

Stake.com offers a lot of promotions and bonuses for its users. From regular bonuses to weekly challenges, these perks are available to boost your gain from playing on the platform. However, several promotions can only be participated by VIP Club members.

Regular bonuses

Stake’s monthly bonus is a much-anticipated reward for its users that arrives randomly via email once a month. All you need is a verified email to engage with the fun games on Stake.com regularly.

The size bonus depends on your VIP rank, past 30-day wagers, monthly profits, and house edge of the games you are playing.

Once you get the email, the coupon link that lets you claim the full amount of the bonus at once will last 30 days. Meanwhile, the reload is available for five days only, meaning that you can claim the funds once per 24-hour interval for five days. VIPs usually get the leverage of a bonus coupon, while lower ranks get a reload.

Another regular bonus you can gain is the “Stake’s Daily Race.” Daily prizes worth $100,000 are distributed to the top-ranked player on the Daily Race Leaderboard. All players are eligible as long as they play the casino games and sportsbooks available across the Stake platform.

When the time is up, the top 5,000 racers will receive instant prizes credited to their accounts in BTC, matching their cryptocurrency’s equivalent value. Remember that the higher you climb on the leaderboard, the larger your prize is.

You can also join the Stake’s Weekly Raffle to earn a weekly bonus. Stake.com players get a chance to snag a share of $75,000 in the challenge. You can earn one ticket for every $1,000 wagered on the casino games or sportsbook. There are no extra requirements, just maximize your tickets for better odds.

A total of 15 winners will be revealed live on Eddie’s stream on Kick every Saturday at 2 p.m. GMT, with the next raffle starting an hour after the previous one ends.

Special bonuses

Aside from the regular bonuses, Stake.com also offers special bonuses you can only earn if you satisfy certain conditions. Some special bonuses are also available according to new games or new promotion events that are only valid for a certain period.

You can get a treat on your special day from Stake.com, offering a birthday bonus for all the players! Just ensure you have a verified email, reach at least level two KYC verification before your birthday, and maintain a decent activity level. The coupon link will arrive in your email inbox and is valid for seven days.

Of course, if you have a VIP rank, you are guaranteed to get a birthday bonus. In addition, the amount of the bonus depends on your rank.

A special promotion, “Stake vs. Eddie”, is also currently available on Stake.com. This weekly challenge with Eddie, a persona of Edward Craven, the founder of Stake.com, can grant you a share of $30,000. Each week, Eddie plays a different game on Stake.com, aiming for the highest multiplier.

Beat his multiplier, and you’re the winner! This week’s challenge features “The Alter Ego” with a target multiplier of 760.20×.

Each week, Eddie can choose one game to be featured in the promotion, and there will be a social competition to guess which game he picks will be held. One player who names a correct game will be announced through Stake’s official X account and rewarded a prize.

Otherwise, the game of the week can also be decided via a poll on the Stake’s official X page. The chosen game will be the featured game for the following week’s promotion.

Either way, after the game of the week is announced, you will get the opportunity to play for a week. If you beat the target’s multiplier, a prize will be paid out within 48 hours.

Bonuses for major sporting events

This year has multiple exciting sports tournaments that global sports enthusiasts highly anticipate. Stake.com offers special bonuses to add to the excitement of the people participating in the sportsbook of the competitions.

One of them is the Asian Cup bet, which started on January 29 and ends on February 12. The Asian Cup features the best soccer teams from Asia, including the favorites South Korea, Japan, and Qatar.

Fans can celebrate the victory of their chosen team or the goal of their selected player by earning double winnings of up to $100. The bets must be placed with a minimum stake of $5 before the scheduled time indicated on Stake.com in the 1×2 market.

Another awesome opportunity is offered for football fans as the final of the Super Bowl LVII is going to be held on February 12. You can join by simply picking either Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers in the Winner (including Overtime) market. If your pick scores the first touchdown, you will get up to $100 but go on to lose the match.

Football enthusiasts can also join the “Bet Against Brady, Win His Bankroll” challenge for the National Football League (NFL) matches. Brady, Stake.com’s new intern, has developed an intricate NFL prediction model. Brady gets a $10,000 starting bankroll and is allowed to retain any winnings he secured each week if he picks the right team.

Sportsbook players can join the challenge by placing a bet opposing Brady’s choice in the designated NFL match and market of the week. If Brady’s prediction fails and yours succeeds, you’ll receive an equal share of the remaining funds in his bankroll for that week.

Other bonuses are also available for different tournaments, such as the UEFA Champions League, National Basketball Association(NBA), and Premier League.

Stake VIP Club

There are 15 levels in the Stake VIP Club. The lowest level is bronze with a $10,000 wagering requirement, while the highest is Obsidian with a $1,000,000,000 obligatory wager.

You can level up by increasing your wager, although always keep in mind to gamble responsibly and within your budget. Each time you level up, you will receive a VIP level-up bonus.

You can easily calculate how much wager is necessary to reach your next VIP rank. Let’s say you’re currently at 40 percent progress towards Silver. Start by subtracting the Bronze requirement ($10,000) from the Silver requirement ($50,000), resulting in the new wager needed to level up ($40,000).

Next, multiply the percentage by the new wager and divide by 100 (40 percent x 40,000 / 100) to find the amount you’ve already wagered ($16,000).

Lastly, subtract the amount you’ve already wagered from the new wager required to reach the Silver rank (40,000 – 16,000 = $24,000). If you are a sports betting player, divide the number you got by three since the sports wager is calculated x3.

The level-up bonus will be given out by either the Stake.com support team or your Stake VIP host. You will receive a dedicated VIP host when you reach a level above Platinum IV, including Platinum IV, Platinum V, Platinum VI, Diamond I, Diamond II, Diamond III, Diamond IV, Diamond V, and Obsidian.

The host will be able to answer any questions you may have and provide you with access to special bonuses and exclusive rewards that are not available to regular users. Your VIP host can also give you customized casino, game shows, table games, and slot recommendations.

On top of that, you can earn a rakeback if you are at least a bronze-level member. Rakeback is a passive extra fund on every bet you can get, regardless of win or loss. Rakeback is calculated as a percentage of each bet, depending on the game’s house edge, providing 5 percent of the edge back.

Members’ perks

All VIP Club members can also get a weekly boost. Calculated every Saturday, the weekly boost is based on the previous seven days’ wagered amount and VIP level. Your VIP level will decide your base amount, and your total wager will increase the base amount.

If you reach the Platinum level, you can get a daily reload bonus. The bonus can be claimed once per day and is calculated based on the previous 7-14-28-42 days (depending on Platinum rank) wagered and profit.

Negative profit results in an additional amount on the reload. The reloads will be set by senior support staff as soon as you become a Platinum VIP.

Once you reach the Diamond level, you can customize your own VIP program, where you can get personalized benefits through your VIP host.

Another perk of being a VIP is you can join exclusive weekly VIP challenges, which are posted every Monday around 12 p.m. UTC. This week, the VIP Forum Challenge features “The Return of the King $7000”.

Win the prize by winning the highest multiplier on any third-party video slot game (excluding Book of Huli – Truelab). The minimum bet is $0.2, and prizes are awarded based on the highest multipliers achieved.

The first place will get the highest prize of $600, while the 21st place onward players will be rewarded a share of $1,500.

Enjoying Stake.com VIP Club

If you are a member of the Stake VIP Club, you can get unparalleled bonuses and benefits that will escalate as you progress through the levels. To access full VIP benefits, users must fulfill wagering requirements, ensuring a fair distribution of rewards for the correct players.

To become a member of the Stake VIP Club, simply start by creating an account on the platform. Once your account is set up, make a deposit and place a minimum wager of $10,000. After that, wait for the support staff to contact you via chat. You can then tell the support staff your preferred cryptocurrency for the level-up bonus. Upon completing all these steps, you have officially become a VIP member!

If you are already a VIP, there are some tips you can do to maximize the VIP benefits and perks.

First, you should play any games on Stake.com regularly to accumulate more points, which will speed up your VIP level-up. Make sure to check your account regularly for exclusive promotions and bonuses. These can help you get more value out of your VIP membership and help to increase your bankroll when you’re lucky.

Withdraw your winnings regularly to get a faster withdrawal with minimal hassle and higher withdrawal limits.

Don’t hesitate to contact your personal account manager for assistance if you have any issues or concerns. Stake.com provides personalized service exclusively for VIP players.

Splurging in bonuses and perks

Stake.com stands out as an exceptional online gambling platform, offering a comprehensive range of sports betting with stellar table games, slot games, and casino games collections. With a user-friendly design, it caters to both casual and competitive players.

The gambling platform stands out with its notable features that include multiple bonuses and promotions for its users. Exclusive perks can be obtained by becoming a Stake VIP Club member. The higher your VIP level, the more rewards and prizes you can get.

Now, let’s get started with creating an account on Stake.com. You can easily do it by going to Stake.com and then clicking the “register” button. Next, fill in your personal details and verify your email and ID.

Once that’s done, you need to make your deposit before you are ready to enjoy the ride. Don’t forget to maximize your wins by taking advantage of the various bonuses and promotions available.