Gothic rock act Astari Nite launch new video for ‘Gloomy Witch’

Gothic rock act Astari Nite has released the music video for their song “Gloomy Witch”. The track is taken off their new album “Here Lies”, which was released in May. It’s the band’s fourth music video and it was directed by Freyja Lilith and gives a look into the creative aspect of Astari Nite.

Vocalist Mychael explains: “I write sad songs in appreciation to show how happy I really am inside. For those paying attention, they understand that it is the only way possible for me to smile. Taking a day and a night out of my life to create a short film for Gloomy Witch was always the intent for me simply saying thank you, for reading my diary.”

The music video for “Gloomy Witch” can be seen below.

Scheduled Performances