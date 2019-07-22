Go behind the scene with Pixies via a 4-episode podcast + video release for first new single

Pixies, the band around Black Francis, has launched a Podcast series in 4 episodes. Via the podcast you can go behind the scenes with Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin. You also can hear the band in the studio with producer Tom Dalgety and experience the whole creative process behind the recording of the new album “Beneath the Eyrie”.

Pixies’ seventh studio album has been produced by Tom Dalgety and will be released in September 2019. In the meantime, enjoy the band’s brand new video for “Graveyard Hill” which is out now.

