FOLLOW US
 
News

Glasgow-born, Toronto-based synthwave artist Michael Oakley launches new single ‘Is There Anybody Out There’

By Aug 3,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Glasgow-born, Toronto-based synthwave artist Michael Oakley launches new single ‘Is There Anybody Out There’

(Photo by Jon Simo) Something for the synthwave fans out there. Glasgow-born, Toronto-based Synthwave artist Michael Oakley has a new single out called “Is There Anybody Out There” which has been taken from his recently released album “Odyssey” out on NewRetroWave Records.

Michael Oakley was born in Glasgow, Scotland but moved to Los Angeles a few years ago before settling in Toronto, Canada. “Odyssey” is already his 3rd album after his 2017 debut “California” and his sophomore album, “Introspect”, released in 2019.

Here is his new single.

Tags:

 

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD