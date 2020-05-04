Forma Tadre releases ‘Navigator Travelogue’ – listen here

25 years after their debut studio album “Navigator”, the German electro-industrial music band Forma Tadre releases “Navigator Travelogue” on Bandcamp. The album is a collection of remixes, singles, demos and previously unreleased tracks from the years 1994-1997, a total of 17 tracks and 2 bonus tracks.

Forma Tadre was founded in 1986. The sole member is Andreas Meyer. Originally from the Lower-Saxon region of Germany, Andreas Meyer was heavily influenced by the electronic band Tangerine Dream. In fact, the name Forma Tadre is a sort of portmanteau from Tangerine Dream’s album Force Majeure.

Meyer has worked with Psyche and Haujobb, forming the side-project Newt in the late 1990s (with Haujobb’s Daniel Myer). Meyer also executed remixes for Coil, Joachim Witt, Wumpscut, Assemblage 23, Seabound and others.

In 2008, after 8 years of silence Forma Tadre returned with a new 13-track download-only album, “The Music of Erich Zann”.

Here’s what you can expect from the new album.

<a href="http://formatadre.bandcamp.com/album/navigator-travelogue">Navigator Travelogue by FORMA TADRE</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.