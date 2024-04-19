Forced Movement – Lost (Album – Forced Movement)

April 19, 2024

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Forced To Movement is a German duo driven by Christian Schottstädt and Thomas Schernikau. They’re busy for numerous years but during more than twelve years they got involved with the successful Depeche Mode-cover band Forced To Mode. “Lost” is the band’s first new album in more than ten years.

Content: I honestly didn’t know those guys had a Depeche Mode-tribute formation before listening to this album. The least I can say is that Depeche Mode obviously sounds as their main source of inspiration. The songs are rather sweet and achieved with delicate sound arrangements.

+ + + : This band is a Depeche Mode-clone  but all I can say is that this is a real good-one! The production sounds mature, professional and accomplished with great and delicate arrangements. There are several noticeable songs featured on “Lost”. If you like Depeche Mode-driven bands you definitely have to give Forced Movement a try.

– – – : I have a problem with clichés and Forced Movement is one of it although it doesn’t take away “Lost” is a cool work. Those guys are talented so I’m always wondering why they don’t try to experiment with a more personal approach in electro-Pop.

Conclusion: If you don’t care about a new Depeche Mode emulation you are definitely going to like “Lost”.

Best songs: “Keep In Touch”, “Stay”, “Winter Sleep”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.forced-movement.de / www.facebook.com/forcedmovement

