Flesh Field releases new EP 'Voice of Reason'

Nearly two decades after their last official release, electro/industrial band Flesh Field returned with the album “Voice of the Echo Chamber” via Metropolis in 2023. Now comes “Voice of Reason”, boasting 5 remixes from Leæther Strip, genCAB, Panic Lift, System Syn and Terminal along with 7 new tracks, one that includes a guest appearance by Jennifer Parkin from Ayria. “Voice of Reason”, is out today from Metropolis Records on all digital and streaming platforms.

<a href="https://fleshfieldofficial.bandcamp.com/album/voice-of-reason">Voice of Reason by Flesh Field</a>

“Voice of the Echo Chamber” came 19 years after the band’s latest album “Strain” which was released in 2004.

About Flesh Field

Flesh Field is an American electronic / industrial band formed in 1996 by Ian Ross in Columbus, Ohio, US. Rian Miller joined the band in 1997 to contribute female vocals. The band’s debut album “Viral Extinction” was followed by the highly successful EP “Redemption” in 2000, which marked the big breakthrough for the project. The second album “Belief Control” (2001) became a worldwide success in the electro scene. In 2004, Rian was replaced by another female vocalist, Wendy Yanko for the 2004 album “Strain”. It would be the band’s last album.

In January 2011, Ian Ross pronounced the retirement of Flesh Field as a musical project. Some tracks were released in digital form in the same year, as “Tyranny of the Majority”. Two of the tracks off the digital album were included on some compilations but that was that. Until last year that is.

