First album Mental Exile (solo project Mondträume singer) to launch in October – check the first tracks

(Photo by Lydia Solans) To be released on October 4th is “Ride The Madness”, the debut by Mental Exile. Behind Mental Exile we find Damasius Venys – the singer of the popular synth pop band Mondträume. The album follows the well received “Exile Nights” download EP released in November 2018.

Musically this project stands for melancholic dark pop arrangements led by melodic vintage synth lines mixed with the electropop voice of Damasius. The album was mixed and mastered by renowned Italian synthwave artist and producer Vincenzo Salvia and also features noticeable guest appearances by Marthe Borge-Lunde Pfirrmann (from the wonderful Lightshifters project), adding her great voice on two songs while Chris Young (Midnight Danger) contributes with a guitar solo.

The album will be available on CD (pre-orders are accepted now via Alfa Matrix) and as download (Bandcamp pre-orders are already accepted with an immediate download of 2 tracks).

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/ride-the-madness">Ride The Madness by MENTAL EXILE</a>

